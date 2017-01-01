Exquisite Abandon: Contemporary Miniature Works featured at LCAD Gallery from April 4 - 28

Laguna College of Art and Design presents Exquisite Abandon: Contemporary Miniature Works, which will exhibit from April 4 through 28, with a First Thursday Artwalk Artist Reception from 6 – 9 p.m. on April 6.

The exhibition features works of art rendered in exquisite miniature by Thomas Doyle, Dina Brodsky, Grandmondo, Christopher Charles Curtis, Alia El-Bermani, Sue Bryan, Megan Aline and Robin Smith.

Staging Area by Thomas Doyle, mixed media, 2014

Curated by Hope Railey, LCAD Fine Arts Chair, each of the carefully crafted miniature drawings, paintings, and sculptures offers a voyeuristic gaze into quotidian memories and dreams, many appearing as eerily dashed or in decay, but always compelling and rendered with meticulous proficiency.

The LCAD Gallery is located at 374 Ocean Ave. and is open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Wed through Sun. It is closed on Mon and Tues.

For more information, visit www.lcad.edu, call 949.376.6000, or contact Bryan Heggie, LCAD Gallery Manager via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or at 949-376-6000 ext. 289.