Flummoxed commissioners say they need more time to study downtown parking issues

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The Planning Commission was asked Wednesday to discuss and provide input on a presentation by City staff and a consulting firm studying parking needs in the Downtown Specific Plan area.

Commissioners were flummoxed by the presentation of very complex issues that they had not previously seen. They spent more time asking probing questions than providing directions.

“It wasn’t fair to us and it wasn’t fair to the public,” said Commissioner Roger McErlane.

The hearing was continued to a date uncertain, on the recommendation of Community Development Director Greg Pfost.

“The staff is concerned about the late presentation and additional time is warranted,” said City Manager John Pietig, making a rare appearance at a commission meeting. “It is also important to give the Chamber of Commerce and the public more time to digest the information.”

A Parking policy must be included in revisions to the Downtown Specific Plan.

Chamber recommends a “blended” parking rate downtown

Chamber Director Laura Henkels testified that the chamber is a strong advocate of revising the current parking code, particularly in the downtown, to address technology’s impact on retail economics and parking requirements. One of the Chamber’s recommendations was the adoption of a “blended” parking rate downtown.

Blended rates would eliminate the requirement of a specific number of spaces for a specific use.

Pfost said blending won’t work unless the city can acquire the use of some of the private downtown parking.

Former Planning Commissioner Barbara Metzger voiced concerns that a blended rate would lead to the proliferation of food service.

“The possibility of the city becoming a Food Court is real,” Metzger said. “Two new downtown restaurants were approved last week, neither of them providing parking because they were in historical structures.”

Mancuso suggests dedicated spots for Uber and Lyft

2016 City Council candidate Judie Mancuso supported blended rates, but she recommended special lots just for residents and special spots for Uber and Lyft pickups and drop-offs, a suggestion that was well-received.

South Laguna resident John Thomas questioned the number of downtown parking spaces identified by IBI.

“IBI calculates that we have 3,365 parking spaces for 933,000 square feet of building or 3.6 spaces per 1,000 square feet,” said the detailed oriented John Thomas. “They said we have over 130,000 square feet of bars and restaurants in the Downtown Specific Plan area that by code should have 1,300 parking spaces.”

After doing his own research, using city GSI data, Thomas calculated that the city is already 2,000 spaces short.

Former Commissioner Norm Grossman also questioned some of IBI’s numbers.

“How does any of this improve circulation?” asked commission Chair Sue Kempf. “How do we stop people from coming into town?”

Pieitig said more peripheral parking spaces, higher meter rates and better signage would help.

Pfost said the next step is to get big goals and policies in place and then come back to the commission.

Wednesday’s presentation will be available for review within the next three weeks on the City’s website, www.lagunabeachcity.net.