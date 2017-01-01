LOCA and LPAPA Laguna Landscapes art class takes place on March 25 from 9 – 11:30 a.m. at TOW

For adults and families, this indoor studio will feature a choice of beginner, intermediate, or advanced workstations with photos as subject reference.

Discover the joys of painting with LOCA and LPAPA

Noted LPAPA artists Gil Dellinger, Fay Wyles, and April Raber will instruct.

The event will take place at Top of the World elementary school. Cost of $35 includes supplies.

Advance registration is required. Visit www.lpapa.org or call 949-376-3635, or www.locaarts.org, phone 949-363-4700.