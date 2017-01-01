Malcolm Warner interviews Susan Taylor at LAM’s Inside the Museum series on March 30

As part of LAM’s ongoing series of public conversations between Laguna Art Museum’s Director Malcolm Warner and other prominent museum professionals, on Thurs, March 30, at 6 p.m., he will interview Susan Taylor, The Montine McDaniel Freeman Director of the New Orleans Museum of Art.

On March 30, Susan Taylor will join Malcolm Warner for a lively discussion

Before joining the New Orleans Museum of Art in 2010, Taylor was the director of the Princeton University Art Museum. She is also the former director of the Davis Museum and Cultural Center at Wellesley College, where she oversaw the construction of an award-winning museum facility designed by Spanish architect Rafael Moneo.

This event is included with museum admission. Advance tickets are recommended by calling 949-494-8971, x 203 or by going online at: https://41554.blackbaudhosting.com/41554/Inside-the-Museum-Susan-Taylor.