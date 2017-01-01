Our Bodies, Our Minds: AAUW offers free Paths to Wellness symposium at Laguna Library on April 8

The American Association of University Women of Laguna Beach will present a symposium on mind and body interconnectedness at the Laguna Library on Sat, April 8, from 2 - 4 p.m.

A moderated panel of five speakers, all experienced professionals of yoga, meditation, and wellness, will address questions from the audience. There will also be an opportunity to experience breathing exercises to reduce stress and to practice meditation for mindfulness.

Megan Lurie McCarver, M.A., C-IAYT, RYT E-500, the panel moderator, co-founded Santa Monica Yoga, and is a practicing yoga instructor, yoga therapist and the co-director of Be The Change Yoga Therapy Teacher Training Program in Irvine. She offers workshops and talks, and leads retreats around the world.

MRI image of the brain

Expert panelists are Lisa Beth Iddings, certified yoga instructor, who includes meditation and Kirtan in her Hatha Yoga classes; Lori Kahn, meditation teacher and integrative coach, the owner and founder of OM Laguna Beach and radio personality at OM at Home, Meditation for Ordinary People on KX93.5; and Yelena Kashtuyeva, MA, MFT, a psychologist as well as a certified yoga instructor. She uses mindfulness-based techniques in her therapeutic work.

Beth Summerl, RN, leads workshops in Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) based on the work of Jon Kabat-Zinn. Pam Wicks is the music director at the Neighborhood Congregational Church and a music educator. She practices various styles of yoga and leads a weekly chanting circle in the sanctuary.

The American Association of University Women advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. For more information, visit www.aauw.org.

This event is free and open to the public, however, space is limited. Seats must be reserved. The Library is located at 363 Glenneyre Street. To RSVP, call (949) 497-1733 or sign up at the library.