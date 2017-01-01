Slice – proposed pizzeria – asks City to chop off 62.8 percent of parking requirement

A couple of weeks ago, the Planning Commission approved a couple of weeks ago the application by Lumberyard restaurant owners Cary and Suzanne Redfearn to open a pizzeria kitty-corner from City Hall.

Slice will be located in the historical building at 477 Forest, which means it is eligible for a reduction in parking requirements, which must be approved by the City Council.

The owners will ask at Tuesday’s council meeting for 62.8 percent reduction.

Slice’s new home had been C-rated due to extensive remodeling, but was unanimously upgraded by the Heritage Committee to E for Exceptional, contingent on the completion of proposed restoration.

By Barbara Diamond