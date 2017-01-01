Print | Email

Sculptor Steven Lustig demonstrates live life drawing

 Sculptor Steven Lustig will be exhibiting his stone carvings this evening, Friday March 24, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Lincoln Experience Center in Fashion Island. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Lustig will demonstrate how live life drawing results in a sculpture

Along with the sculptures, Lustig will demonstrate live life drawing and how this ancient art form ends up in the stone. 

During his high school years, Steven was given a copy of Gray’s Anatomy. He became fascinated by what he saw and immediately began to draw directly from the book, changing the course of his life and starting a lifelong study of the human form.

Those interested in this form of artistic expression will enjoy this presentation.

Steven currently teaches a stone sculpting class at the Laguna College of Art & Design and several of his works are currently on display at Ritual Yoga Arts on the corner of S Coast Hwy and Mountain.

 

Shaena Stabler and Stu Saffer are the co-owners. Shaena is the Publisher and Stu is the Editor-in-Chief.

Lynette Brasfield is our Managing Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Dianne Russell, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: StuNewsLaguna@Yahoo.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.510.5218

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.