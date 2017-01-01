Facebook nominates Surterre Properties for Workplace Transform America Award

Surterre Properties has been nominated by Facebook for a Workplace Transform America award, recognizing Surterre for their innovation and achievements in the advancement of technology within the real estate industry.

Surterre Properties was one of the few companies, along with Starbucks, Viacom, GoPro, Hootsuite, box, and more, invited by Facebook to participate in the early-adoption of their cutting-edge new product, Workplace. This new product offers companies a collaboration tool like no other. From video collaboration, important documents and vendor resources, Workplace encourages a team environment and provides a platform for employees to build a community and drive revenue.

In today’s society, business has become increasingly mobile and real estate agents are always on the go. Surterre strives to stay at the top of technology and provide their agents with the tools needed to be as successful as possible.

With a team of more 400 agents, Workplace has fostered an online community for everyone to stay connected with each other and to the resources they need throughout the day - never missing a beat.

Surterre Properties is a top luxury residential real estate brokerage built on teamwork and integrity with clients in Orange County and all over the world.