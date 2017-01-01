Print | Email

Patti Gardner wins Sawdust glassblowing scholarship

Sawdust Art & Craft Festival – a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public and promoting art created in Laguna Beach – has announced the winner of their Spring 2017 Jodi Nathanson Scholarship, Patti Gardner. 

A self-proclaimed “life-long learner,” Gardner hopes to encourage her peers –“the over-fifty, double-nickel (55) crowd” – that the best is yet to come. She was selected as a winner due to her passion for art as well as for her kind and generous spirit, all attributes that Jodi Nathanson embodied.

Click on photo for a larger image

Patti Gardner takes her first class after winning Sawdust scholarship 

Since 2016, the Jodi Nathanson Scholarship has provided individuals the opportunity to find a second passion and to experience the sense of community and camaraderie within the arts world. 

Created in honor of Jodi Nathanson, who discovered a deep love for glass blowing in her latter years, the scholarship awards those seeking a new artistic endeavor with a two-day fused glass workshop and four glassblowing classes, valued at $1,500.

Stu News Laguna has asked Patti to tell us more about her first class – check in with us on Friday!

 

