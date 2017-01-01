Patti Gardner wins Sawdust glassblowing scholarship

Sawdust Art & Craft Festival – a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public and promoting art created in Laguna Beach – has announced the winner of their Spring 2017 Jodi Nathanson Scholarship, Patti Gardner.

A self-proclaimed “life-long learner,” Gardner hopes to encourage her peers –“the over-fifty, double-nickel (55) crowd” – that the best is yet to come. She was selected as a winner due to her passion for art as well as for her kind and generous spirit, all attributes that Jodi Nathanson embodied.

Patti Gardner takes her first class after winning Sawdust scholarship

Since 2016, the Jodi Nathanson Scholarship has provided individuals the opportunity to find a second passion and to experience the sense of community and camaraderie within the arts world.

Created in honor of Jodi Nathanson, who discovered a deep love for glass blowing in her latter years, the scholarship awards those seeking a new artistic endeavor with a two-day fused glass workshop and four glassblowing classes, valued at $1,500.

Stu News Laguna has asked Patti to tell us more about her first class – check in with us on Friday!