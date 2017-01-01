Print | Email

Spring is here and summer is not far behind: City offers range of activities and camps

Registration for spring quarter recreation activities and summer camps is under way. A wide variety of programs and classes are offered for all ages. To view a listing of classes or to register go online at https://secure.rec1.com/CA/city-of-laguna-beach/catalog/index

Mail-in or drop-off registration is also available at the Community Services Department, 515 Forest Ave or at the Community & Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street. Spring session classes begin Monday, April 3.

2017 Junior Lifeguards early-bird registration ends April 3

Early Bird resident registration for the 2017 Junior Lifeguard program ends on Monday, April 3, at 5 p.m.  Residents and non-residents can register after 5 p.m. on April 3 at the regular price. Participants must pass the required swim test or participated in the 2016 program to be eligible to register. 

For more information contact Recreation Supervisor, Adam Gufarotti at (949) 497-0304.

 

Shaena Stabler and Stu Saffer are the co-owners. Shaena is the Publisher and Stu is the Editor-in-Chief.

Lynette Brasfield is our Managing Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Dianne Russell, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: StuNewsLaguna@Yahoo.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.510.5218

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.