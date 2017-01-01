Thurston sixth-graders Francis Jacobs and Brandon Yee will compete in international soccer tournament

Francis Jacobs and Brandon Yee, both sixth grade students at Thurston Middle School, recently won the Cal South National Cup with their 2005 soccer team from the Irvine Strikers FC.

Their U12 team is ranked number one in the nation by the Youth Soccer Rankings, and remained undefeated all season.

Click on photo for a larger image

Thurston sixth graders and super soccer players Brandon Yee and Francis Jacobs will head to Europe to compete in an international tournament

The team and their coaches head to Costa Brava, Spain in ten days to compete in the MIC Tournament (Mediterranean International Cup), with some of the world’s top teams including Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester United.

The event’s main purpose is to give young soccer players from around the world the opportunity to compete against the best international teams and players. In the initial group stage of this tournament, their US team competes against teams from England, Poland, and Spain.

Congratulations to Francis and Brandon. Laguna is proud of them. We wish them luck, fun and great success.