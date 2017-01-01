“Twinkletoes” bandit is caught flat-footed in the lobby of the Montage Laguna Beach

Something seemed a bit off to Sam Mayer, manager of the Ruth Mayer Gallery on S. Coast Hwy, about a week ago, when a gentleman walked into the store, looked around, and then almost without hesitation selected a $1,500 painting for purchase.

“I noticed that he had sparkly plastic jewelry all over his clothes and on his shoes,” Mayer says, “but, you know, each to his own. I thought his ID looked a bit odd and his credit card seemed flimsy, but he was obviously not from around here, everything was written in Chinese characters, and so when the charge cleared, I thought all was good. We were pretty happy actually. That was a good start to the week for us.”

Sam Mayer, manager of Ruth Mayer Gallery, holds the painting that drew the attention of the fraudster – and later, the police…

Until, that is, a woman from Sherman Oaks called not half an hour later, querying the purchase, to which she had been alerted by an email the Gallery had sent via the Square financial app.

“I thought that was it, we were out a painting and fifteen hundred dollars, but then she mentioned the other charges on her card for stuff he’d bought at South Coast Plaza and Fashion Island, totaling $15,000, and she said he must be having a fun vacation, because there were a lot of charges at the Montage Laguna Beach also,” Mayer said. “That gave me an idea.”

Mayer called the police. Detective Jordan Mirakian and Officers Ryan Hotchkiss and Brian Grieparrived and took a statement. (Unfortunately, because the gallery had just undergone remodeling, the security cameras weren’t operating.)

But based on the phone call he had just had, Mayer suggested that the officers head to the Montage. Asked to describe the fraudster, Mayer recalled the bling on the fraudster’s clothes and the bedazzled shoes.

“My dad suggested we call him the Twinkletoes Bandit, “ Mayer said. “When the police walked into the Montage lobby, there he was, sparkling.”

After checking the room Xilong Wang (29), was staying in, the police found 12.41 grams of methamphetamine and a credit card skimmer.

“They brought him to the Gallery for me to ID him,” Mayer says. “When he was more than 60 feet away I recognized him, because he lit up like a Christmas tree.

“His choice of clothing was terrible, but I have to say he had good taste in art,” Mayer adds.

The Riverside man was arrested for felony burglary, felony defrauding an innkeeper, felony theft of a credit card, felony possession of stolen property, and felony credit card fraud.

The painting, of a boy looking up at the sky, is now safely back at the Gallery.

“This is a great example of the community and the police working together to solve a crime,” said Lt. Tim Kleiser of the LBPD.