Laguna Bluebelt announces

2017 winners of 6th Annual Photo Contest

The Laguna Bluebelt Coalition, dedicated to preserving the health of Laguna Beach’s marine habitats, has announced the winners of its sixth Annual Photo Contest. The contest focuses attention on Laguna’s marine protected areas to educate and gain public support for their restoration and protection.

The popular Artist Reception will be held on Fri, June 2, from 6 - 8 p.m., at the Forest & Ocean Gallery, 480 Ocean Ave, to honor the winners. To add to the fun, music, appetizers and drinks will be provided.

Jinger Wallace, a contest coordinator said, “Over 70 photos were submitted this year, and photographers inspired us with an abundance of marine life, the sight of children splashing in the surf enjoying the beauty of a warm clear day, the silver magic of a winter day, while Cliff Wassmann captured The Beast, showing muddy water and debris mixing with storm runoff as a major problem for water quality in our MPAs.”

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

First place Amateur Category: R. Scott Elgram, Silver Ocean

Winners recognized in the Amateur Category: First Place: R. Scott Elgram, Silver Ocean, Second Place: Garrett Woods, Camouflage in the Deep, Third Place: Suzanne Greenberg, Spilled Milk, Honorable Mention: David A. Munday, Shaw’s Sea Anemone, Honorable Mention: Billy Fried, Vikings Invade.

Winners in the Professional Category: First Place: Dan Stensland, Into the Great Wide Open, Second Place: Brian Crawford, Plop, Third Place: Sean Hunter Brown, A Kelp Perspective, Honorable Mention: Chris Wassmann, The Beast, Honorable Mention: George Bryan, Let the Children Play.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

First place Professional Category: Dan Stensland,“Into the Great Wide Open”

All of the photo entries may be seen on the Laguna Bluebelt Facebook page and viewers are able to vote online for their favorite Best of the Rest.

Judging the 2017 contest were accomplished photographers Mark Chamberlain, Pat Sparkuhl, and Mitch Ridder. Each remarked on the diversity, uniqueness and growth in quality of this year’s entries.

Pat Sparkuhl noted, “It was great to see how local photographers, both amateurs and professionals, challenge themselves to create a photograph that reflects the sensitivity and concerns of the local coastline environments.”

Mitch Ridder said, «The challenge for photographers is to find interesting ways to showcase the marine areas. As judges, we honored those photographers who creatively pushed beyond sunsets to show how Laguna’s Bluebelt was important to them.”

For more information about the Bluebelt Coalition, go to lagunabluebelt.org.