Sawdust scholarship winner is clear she enjoyed her first-class experience with glass fusing

Written by Patti Gardner

I was fortunate to be selected by Sawdust for the Jodi Nathanson Scholarship, which was a wonderful surprise.

As an adolescent, my parents took my brother and me to the Junior Achievement Fair, where different artisans showed the students various arts and trade skills. I remember the glassblower making little Snoopy charm/pendants. My dad bought me a Snoopy with the pink collar.

Getting the emails from the Sawdust Festival, learning about the various classes, and seeing the article/application about the scholarship got me to thinking. And so I entered, and I won! As a result, this past weekend I was invited to participate in Maggie Spencer’s Glass Fusing workshop.

Patti learns the art of glass fusing with Maggie Spencer

This involved working with glass of all kinds, sheets, and pieces: stringers (long spaghetti-like glass); frit (crushed glass pieces); confetti (eggshell thin shards of glass); and glass as fine as sand. I learned how to cut glass with a glasscutter, which looks much like a writing instrument or straight edge cutter.

I have a favorite sterling silver cross pendant I wear. I traced the outline on some kind of fiber paper that when placed on my masterpiece prior to being fired in the kiln, would leave that design impression into the glass. Maggie was also kind enough to let me experiment with an alloy metal feather I had brought in.

There were several wet sanders that I learned how to use. The tabletop ones were used to trim the rough edges on smaller glass pieces as I was trying to form some kind of pattern, much like fitting the pieces of a puzzle together prior to the design being fired in the kiln.

Patti’s first piece is magnificent!

Once the glass is fired in the kiln, it is fused together, the puzzle is done. You can’t change the pattern!

After the pieces are fired, they may have some slight rough edges that need to be sanded smooth before the second firing in the kiln. If those edges aren’t sanded, the finished piece would have sharp edges. The larger wet sander was used for the sanding before the second and final firing, which produces the slumping, where the glass takes the shape of the mold it is placed on.

During the weekend, I made a small trinket dish, snack or nut dish, larger dish, candleholder, handkerchief vase, butter dish, and, in honor of Jodi Nathanson (who loved hearts) an open heart pendant.

There is a whole lot of knowledge that goes into the art of glass fusing. The temperature ranges for the kiln, the types of glass, how to clean the molds, how to slump the glass, and so much more: all these elements need to be taken into account.

Different molds require different temperatures, times, and so on. And it’s a time consuming process, no instant gratification here!

What intrigued me the most was that glass fusing is really a science as much as an art. Maggie knows the science of the glass and metals, and she is a beautiful artist, as well.

Other class members, students from previous classes, created clocks and other intricate pieces that I couldn’t begin to even imagine where to start.

The fact that there is a bit of danger (fire) involved is alluring, as it keeps one in the moment. You can’t think about what’s for dinner, or whether there’s a dust ball floating around when there’s a blowtorch in your hand!

Now that I have gotten a taste of working with glass, I impatiently await my glass-blowing class with Muffin Spencer-Devlin. I’m sure I will be blown away…