Police Files

Laguna tree bandit trims trees illegally

On Tuesday afternoon, the Public Works Department reported that someone had cut trees in the center median in the area of Blumont Street and Virginia Park Drive.

Two tops of the trees were trimmed, according to Lt. Kleiser of the LBPD.

No further information on the incident was available.

Woman arrested for scratching man

On Sunday at 6:19 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Cliff Drive for a domestic violence incident.

According to the police log, the woman said that the man had thrown her down on the ground and stolen her credit cards. The man maintained that the woman had tripped.

When officers arrived, “The two got into an argument and the woman grabbed the man’s face and scratched him, causing a small cut to his face,” said Lt. Kleiser, LBPD spokesperson.

The woman, 62-year-old Mary Trim from Laguna Beach, was arrested for felony domestic violence. The man was not taken to the hospital.