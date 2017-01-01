Waterwise Lagunans can help the City win its third national championship and win personal prizes too

Mayor Toni Iseman has vowed to defend Laguna Beach’s title of “Nation’s Most Waterwise City” that residents proudly earned last year as well as in 2012 and 2013. The annual National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation, presented by the Wyland Foundation and Toyota, is a competition between cities locally and across the country to see which city can be the most “water-wise.”

Winners are determined by the number of residents who pledge to save water.

The contest offers great prizes, too. In 2012, water-pledger Nika Shalala won a Prius. Last year, prizes included a range of items in addition, including weather sensor and eco showerheads.

This year, the City itself is also in line to win a pocket park through a regional offshoot of the national contest.

“Laguna Beach has always been a conservation-minded community. This competition allows us to demonstrate the continuous efforts of our residents,” says Renae Hinchey, General Manager of the Laguna Beach County Water District. “With just a few simple steps, residents can take the water pledge online at www.mywaterpledge.com to help our city win the title of ‘Nation’s Most Waterwise City’ and possibly a waterwise pocket park too.”

The month-long competition, held every Earth Month (April 1-30), provides opportunities for residents throughout the United States to participate in a series of informative and easy-to-use online pledges to use water more efficiently, reduce pollution, and save energy.

“Laguna Beach is a proud supporter and participant of this community-based competition,” says Mayor Iseman.

“While Californians have seen record rainfall this past winter, Laguna Beach residents remain committed to saving water. Our residents understand that they must continue to save water during periods of heavy rain to get us through the dry periods that are inevitable in California. By participating in the Mayor’s Challenge, attention remains focused on our individual responsibility to use our most precious natural resource as efficiently as possible.”

LBCWD walks the talk: their garden blooms with waterwise plants

Last year, Laguna Beach residents committed to reduce water waste by 52 million gallons, eliminate more than 2,400 pounds of hazardous waste from entering our watersheds, reduce waste sent to landfills by 1.2 million pounds, and save 3.5 million kilowatt hours of energy.

Cities with the highest percentage of residents taking the pledge in their population category win. Participants in winning cities are entered into drawings for hundreds of eco-friendly prizes, including home improvement gift cards, home irrigation equipment, and a Grand Prize Toyota Prius.

As an additional incentive, the Wyland Foundation has partnered with the Municipal Water District of Orange County (MWDOC) for a regional challenge. The city that has received the most pledges from their residents will not only be recognized by the Wyland Foundation, but will also be awarded a 1,000 sq. ft. pocket park to serve as a public waterwise demonstration garden.

All members of the household are able to vote. Click on www.mywaterpledge.com for more information and to make Laguna once again the most waterwise of cities.