Even without Bubbles, Barbara’s Lake is a great place to see wildlife

Story by LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Barbara’s Lake, even without a hippo, is bubbling with life right now after the rains: pelicans, ducks, and frogs ripple its surface and recently, on the trail that leads to the lake, we encountered four ducks, three rabbits, two hikers and a lizard. We even saw two gophers poke their heads out, which was a lovely sight when not in one’s garden.

Of course, Orange County’s only natural lake is always more fun when there’s plenty of water in it, which hasn’t been the case for a while.

(More about Bubbles a little later.)

Click on photo for a larger image

Lynette’s IPhone photo

Barbara’s Lake with ducks (if you look very closely)

According to Laguna Greenbelt, the approximately six-acre lake, located in the Jim Dilley Preserve, is fed by a series of natural springs and is named for long-time Laguna Greenbelt board member and open space advocate, Barbara Stuart, who bequeathed

a large amount of money for the preservation of the Laguna Greenbelt.

Thus it was that the lake was named in her honor.

However, the story of Bubbles the hippo has had arguably more impact on locals’ memories of the lake, which was once two lakes divided by Laguna Canyon Rd. After the Canyon Road was rerouted, skirting the natural spring, the two lakes were connected into one.

This is said to be Bubbles bathing and bellowing in Barbara’s Lake

One February night in 1978, Bubbles shoved her way out of the nearby Lion Park and ambled over to the west lake. Here she spent 19 days of freedom, enjoying a somnolent sojourn while national media took notice and park rangers attempted to entice her out with alfafa.

Sadly, her emergence marked her downfall. It was said that after she’d been hit by a tranquilizer’s dart, shot in an effort to calm and then relocate her, she fell heavily, suffocating herself.

Was that the real reason for her death? No one knows for sure.

The signpost at Barbara’s Lake offers this piece of wisdom: A frog does not drink up the water in which he lives – something to think about as we strive to conserve the wilderness that provides Laguna with so much of its character.