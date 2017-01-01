Free eight-week “It’s Your Money” program begins on Friday April 7 at 1:30 p.m. at the Susi Q

This is the 10th year that the “It’s Your Money” program will be offered in Laguna, sponsored by local charities including Laguna Beach Community Foundation, Laguna Canyon Foundation, Laguna Beach Seniors and other charities. The first of eight Friday sessions will begin on April 7 at 1:30 p.m. at the Susi Q.

When it comes to money and professionals giving advice, Warren Buffet said that the financial professional is the only profession that can take away value from the consumer relationship.

Wells Fargo Advisors, Morgan Stanley, Ameriprise, LPL, UBS, Merrill Lynch all employ brokers who are licensed to sell financial & insurance products. Brokers have a suitability standard and the workshop series will not have brokers present. All presenters will have a Fiduciary standard (Best Interest) in their practice and do not have a license to sell financial and insurance products.

Week 1 will be an introduction and a Money Quiz presented by Peter Kote. Peter developed the workshop 23 years ago while at Long Beach State University and took it to the community when he worked for the Orange County Chapter of the Red Cross.

The “It’s Your Money” series name came about because many people relinquish their responsibility to other people when it comes to their money. This could be a spouse, children, neighbor, broker or the advisor. In this first program, there is an overview of the entire series, an introduction to key concepts and an informative quiz in which the answers are reviewed in class.

The series will cover mutual funds, annuities, insurance, taxes, cash flow and net worth, goal setting, long term care and investments (14 hours of education.)

Find the weekly class schedule online at www.FEELinControl.org.

Participants are welcome to attend the entire series, or pick and choose individual classes of interest. These are purely educational programs; we do not sell insurance or financial products.