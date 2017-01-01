Laguna Beach Live! presents Sunset Club Trio at the Laguna Art Museum on April 13

Laguna Beach Live!, in partnership with the Laguna Art Museum, features Sunset Club Trio on Thurs, April 13, at 7 p.m. at the LAM. The Sunset Club Trio revisits sound textures of classical masterpieces, along with newly commissioned pieces to bring an entirely new aspect and energy to the stage.

Made up of violinist Étienne Gara, electric guitarist Ines Thomé, and flamenco guitarist Michael Gratovitch, members of The Sunset Club Trio have all individually played with esteemed orchestras nationally and internationally. They have worked with acclaimed musicians such as Itzhak Perlman, Lucy Chapman, David Russell and Leonard Cohen among others, and are excited to bring their “New sound dimension” to the Museum.

Submitted photo

Sunset Club Trio, l-r, Michael Gratovitch, Ines Thome, Etienne Gara

Live! at the Museum takes place the second Thursday of each month from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Laguna Art Museum and is free to museum members and to non-members with museum admission. Pre-reservations are available online through the website, or at 949.494.8971 x 203, and these seats are held until 6:45 p.m.; additional seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information about the series and other concerts, visit online at www.lagunabeachlive.org or phone at 949-715-9713.

Also not to be missed – April 26, Rock/Surf Legends Members of HONK come together for an exciting evening of music to raise funds for education programs for kids.