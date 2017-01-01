Print | Email

Laguna Beach Live! presents Sunset Club Trio at the Laguna Art Museum on April 13 

Laguna Beach Live!, in partnership with the Laguna Art Museum, features Sunset Club Trio on Thurs, April 13, at 7 p.m. at the LAM. The Sunset Club Trio revisits sound textures of classical masterpieces, along with newly commissioned pieces to bring an entirely new aspect and energy to the stage.

Made up of violinist Étienne Gara, electric guitarist Ines Thomé, and flamenco guitarist Michael Gratovitch, members of The Sunset Club Trio have all individually played with esteemed orchestras nationally and internationally. They have worked with acclaimed musicians such as Itzhak Perlman, Lucy Chapman, David Russell and Leonard Cohen among others, and are excited to bring their “New sound dimension” to the Museum.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Sunset Club Trio, l-r, Michael Gratovitch, Ines Thome, Etienne Gara 

Live! at the Museum takes place the second Thursday of each month from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Laguna Art Museum and is free to museum members and to non-members with museum admission. Pre-reservations are available online through the website, or at 949.494.8971 x 203, and these seats are held until 6:45 p.m.; additional seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information about the series and other concerts, visit online at www.lagunabeachlive.org or phone at 949-715-9713.  

Also not to be missed – April 26, Rock/Surf Legends Members of HONK come together for an exciting evening of music to raise funds for education programs for kids.

 

Shaena Stabler and Stu Saffer are the co-owners. Shaena is the Publisher and Stu is the Editor-in-Chief.

Lynette Brasfield is our Managing Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Dianne Russell, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: StuNewsLaguna@Yahoo.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.510.5218

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.