Owners of Lumberyard are introducing a Slice of heaven to Laguna Beach

Story by DIANE ARMITAGE

Last week, Cary Redfearn was given the final green light to bring his favorite thing about LA to Laguna Beach.

The owner of locals’ favorite, Lumberyard, in downtown Laguna Beach, Redfearn will be opening his concept restaurant, Slice, directly across the street in the old Stephen Frank space. The 1,259-square-foot historical space will soon be host to daily-made specialty pizzas and slices, custom salads and fabulous finds in craft beer and wine. He hopes to open in time for the Fourth of July weekend.

Bringing LA’s hottest “concept” to Laguna Beach

For years, whenever Cary has had a free weekend morning, he treks to downtown LA’s unique districts (Arts, Financial, Fashion, Little Tokyo, etc.) to hopscotch his way through a cornucopia of unique concept food offerings. He absolutely loves it.

In fact, every time I’m in his restaurant, he chats with me about his latest foodie finds and handwrites recommendations for my next visit. In short, Cary Redfearn has become my foodie tour guide for all great food, LA style. (And believe me, I write about many of his recommendations in my “Di Wanders” column in my own blog!)

Concept restaurants tend to focus on one core menu item (e.g., sausages, egg sandwiches, Korean tacos) with simple decor that styles itself around that food item.

Most restaurateurs in tourist destination towns like Laguna Beach tend to shy away from concept restaurants, as they prefer to build out larger menus with multiple items that cater to a host of palates. Although they might choose an Italian or Hawaiian or South African steakhouse theme, you just don’t see many restaurateurs here choosing to only create 15 different kinds of house made sausage.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Interior of the future Slice – which used to be Stephen Frank’s place, and interestingly is the shape of a piece of pizza

At the same time, there aren’t many healthy “grab and go” food options for kids and families in Laguna Beach.

Cary and his wife, Suzanne (who’s designing the interior), think it’s time to introduce Laguna Beach to a whole new “concept.”

Perfect for individuals and families on the run

The quintessential “fast casual” restaurant, Slice sets itself apart as an inexpensive, healthy “grab-and-go” concept that’s designed with Laguna locals and their families in mind.

“As our kids grew up here in Laguna Beach, there have been a couple great fast casual restaurants that we would regularly go to,” says Cary.

“But, more and more often, Suzanne and I would find ourselves driving the kids to nearby towns and communities, or stopping somewhere else on our way to games or matches just to get new options in good, healthy food on the go.

“With Slice, you’re able to pop in for a gourmet slice of the day, or create your own custom pizza or pizza slice. And you know that … while it’s fast and convenient … it’s also super healthy because we’re only using fresh ingredients from our local farmers’ markets and gardens, and hand-making our dough and sauces every day. We just think it’s a perfect solution for the residents of Laguna,” says Cary.

He was just looking out the window …

A few months ago, Cary was just staring out his Lumberyard windows at the empty Stephen Frank space across the street and suddenly … the terrible idea struck him: Another restaurant!

He approached the City somewhat tentatively and they nodded their initial approval subject to the age-old issue – finding enough parking, even with the 16-space parking lot in the back.

Click on photo for a larger image

Cary Redfearn is excited about his new venture

His next visit was to the Heritage Committee, who confirmed that the building could be registered as historical as it’s the original Benson Plumbing Building built in 1930. After the Benson family moved its offices further down Forest Avenue, the building served for quite some time as a judges’ chambers before being turned into retail space.

With a few more meetings and “unbelievable support” from the community, Cary and Suzanne met their requirements and were unanimously approved by the Laguna Beach City Council last Tuesday evening to move forward on their buildout.

History meets hottest trend

The buildout will actually include a “build down” as the rooftop, added in 1971, will be removed to suit the building’s original historical status. From there, it’s all pretty simple. The original doors, windows and stamped concrete are in beautiful shape, and that’s just the way Cary and Suzanne intend to leave them.

The small space (oddly, in the shape of a pizza slice) will soon welcome a carefully selected dough press (“It’s got to have that raised edge or it’s just not proper pizza,” says Cary), and a 4,500-pound Woodstone pizza oven (capable of cooking any number of Cary’s thin-crust pizzas in five minutes).

A beverage station of craft brews will likely reside the East wall, and a Subway-like assembly counter offering numerous pizza topping options for customizing one’s pizza will be front and center.

In keeping with the building’s historical and industrial charm, the Redfearns plan for a long community table of repurposed wood and a window counter with accompanying bar stools.

“And that’s about it,” says Cary with a big smile as he shows me around the small space. “I mean … you can’t fit much more in here except a line of happy people.”