Visit Laguna Beach reports on economic impacts of tourists: they mean $$$ to Laguna

By BARBARA DIAMOND

More than six million visitors came to Laguna in 2016 and they spent $556 million while they were in town, according to the annual report recently released by Visit Laguna Beach.

Development and marketing of Laguna as a leading travel destination has been the mission of the organization since it first began 30 years ago when local hoteliers pulled out of the Chamber of Commerce to form the Hospitality Association. The hoteliers are the primary source of funds for Visit Laguna Beach, including advertising, publications and the 2016 Visitor Profile Study.

“Data received from the study underscores the effectiveness of our current marketing efforts to the overnight visitor segment,” said Ashley Johnson, president and chief executive officer of Visit Laguna Beach. “With six million visitors to Laguna, many of them day trippers, the data proves that the direct spending is generated from hotel guests.”

The vast majority of the six million visitors to Laguna in 2016 were day trippers, but they didn’t spend the most money. Day trippers spent $77 a day in 2016.Hotel guests spent $235 a day. Lodgers at other locations spent $137 per day.

Total spending generated $18 million in taxes for the City.

Transient Occupancy Tax, popularly known as the bed tax, is the second largest revenue source for the City of Laguna, accounting for 11 percent of all general fund revenues in 2016. Sales tax accounted for eight percent of the city revenue last year.

Tourism also factors in the city’s economy, with more than 5,000 jobs attributed to tourism.

The numbers come from the data in the 2016 Visitor Profile and Economic Impact Study, unveiled at the annual membership meeting of Visit Laguna Beach.

Based on responses from 1,082 visitors, the vast majority of tourists come to Laguna to spend time at the beaches, eat and do some shopping. Visitors also enjoy local nightlife; visiting art galleries and First Thursday Art and spending time with friends and relatives.

Among the attractions they visited: beaches (big surprise), the tide pools, public art, the festivals and the Pageant of the Masters topped the list.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

No surprise that the beaches are an enormous attraction for visitors

Survey respondents were intercepted and questioned at Heisler Park, Main Beach, Treasure Island Park, Sawdust Festival and the Pageant of the Masters.

Hotel and alternate lodging guests were invited to voluntarily participate in the survey. Laguna Beach homes were also surveyed via telephone.

Eighty-two percent of 1,048 visitors surveyed left the city very satisfied and not one reported being very unsatisfied.

The majority said the city isn’t broke and doesn’t need fixing. Ten percent said less traffic and fewer people would have enhanced their experience. More than 80 percent said they would be very likely to return to come back to Laguna.

Based on the findings and data in the survey, a three-year strategic plan was developed which will continue to drive the work and strategic initiatives of the organization in the coming years, according to a statement by coauthored by Joanna Bear, 2017 board chair and Johnson.

“New insights, along with targeted messaging and positioning will allow Visit Laguna to tap new markets,” said Johnson.