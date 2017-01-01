City will meet with Planning Commission and Design Review Board on Saturday

The City Council will meet separately with the Planning Commission and the Design Review Board on Saturday at the Third Street Community Center.

Discussions with the commission will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until approximately 10:25 a.m.

The first item on the agenda is the downtown code enforcement policy; whether it should be reactive or proactive. Currently the policy is primarily complaint driven.

Other items on the agenda include policy discussions on whether to use saturation limits or market constraints in approving applications to open new businesses downtown; roof decks, which some folks have lobbied against; and implementation for major projects through 2027.

A public comment period will conclude the meeting.

The City Council meeting with the Design Review Board is scheduled to start at 10:35 a.m. and conclude about noon.

A discussion on a discussion on de novo hearings will open the meeting. For those not up on their Latin or legal terms, de novo basically means to start from scratch.

Also to be discussed:

The expansion and timing for required landscape plans

Staging plans, surcharge for damage to road and certified brake inspections, put on agenda by Mayor Toni Iseman.

The meeting will conclude with a public comment period.

By Barbara Diamond