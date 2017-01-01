Collaborative effort frees sea lion from entanglement in Dana Point Harbor

On the morning of April 4, the Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) successfully disentangled a sea lion from Dana Point Harbor. PMMC and the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) worked together to free the animal from a thick rope that was embedded around its torso.

NOAA West Coast Stranding Coordinator Justin Viezbicke, along with three members of the PMMC rescue team, headed out in the early morning in hopes of freeing the animal. They located the animal quickly and got into position. The rescue boat was on stand-by, monitoring the animal from the water as Viezbicke approached the from the dock.

Justin Viezbicke attempting to disentangle the sea lion

Using a special knife, he successfully cut the rope and disentangled the animal, a technique commonly used during whale disentanglements.

The animal, believed to be a juvenile female, was first sported about five weeks ago. Several prior attempts were made with the assistance of Dana Point Harbor Patrol, SeaWorld Rescue, and NOAA.

PMMC received daily calls from concerned visitors to Dana Point Harbor about the animal, and they would like to thank the public and Dana Point Harbor Patrol for their assistance in this matter.

PMMC rescue team member, Ramiro Barbuzano

“Because of the public and their reports, we were able to establish a pattern of where and when she would haul out, which was critical in the success of the rescue,” said Animal Care Coordinator Wendy Leeds.“We can’t do what we do without the public assistance in reporting animals.”

“It’s a huge relief for all of us to finally be able to get this off the sea lion,” said Viezbicke. “It was a great team effort and collaboration on everyone’s part, a win for everyone, especially the sea lion.”