FOA Foundation awards grants to local non-profits

The Festival of Arts Foundation announced that it has awarded $100,000 in grants to local non-profits. “The FOA Foundation is proud to help fund the many worthwhile non-profit art organizations in the community, and also provide support for a number of art disciplines in Laguna Beach schools,” said FOA Foundation President Scott Moore.

Along with Mr. Moore, Foundation board members include John Campbell (Vice President), Bob Earl (Treasurer); Jacquie Moffett (Secretary) and John Rayment.

The award recipients are as follows: ART4KIDS, Inc, Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, Festival of Arts, Laguna Art Museum, Laguna Beach Chamber Singers, Inc., Laguna Beach High School Band Boosters, Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Foundation, Laguna Beach Seniors, Laguna Beach Unified School District, Laguna College of Art & Design, Laguna Community Concert Band, Laguna Dance Festival, Laguna Outreach for Community Arts, Laguna Plein Air Painters Association, LagunaTunes, Inc., Master Chorale of Saddleback Valley, Music in Common, Inc., No Square Theatre, Sawdust Art Enrichment Fund, The Laguna Playhouse, and The MY HERO Project.

In 1989, the Festival of the Arts established the FOA Foundation

To guarantee annual financial support for the arts in Laguna Beach, in 1989, the Festival of Arts, with a $1.5 million donation, established the Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Foundation, a California nonprofit public benefit corporation. The Foundation, co-founded by John Rayment and David Young, was designed to hold these funds in a permanent endowment. The earnings and income from this endowment would be distributed annually in the form of scholarships to graduates of Laguna Beach High School and as grants to nonprofit art organizations and educational institutions in and about the city of Laguna Beach.

The Foundation operates independently from the Festival of Arts. In 2007, the Festival of Arts assumed the financial responsibility of the art scholarships, enabling The Foundation to focus on its grant program for local non-profit art organizations.

To date, the Festival of Arts along with the Foundation cumulatively has awarded more than $2 million in grants to the art community in Laguna Beach. For donations to the Foundation, contact Scott Moore at the Festival of Arts Foundation, 650 Laguna Canyon Rd.