Laguna Beach Community Foundation hires new executive director, Nancy Christiano

The Laguna Beach Community Foundation (LBCF), an organization that provides expertise and resources to assist local charities, today announced the hiring of Nancy Christiano as the executive director.

Nancy Christiano brings years of experience connecting people, products, and services that benefit humanity. Notable achievements include co-production of TEDx Orange Coast and TEDx Los Angeles, development advisor to PopulationMedia.org, and advisor to Philip Leakey of Kenya. Nancy also has extensive fundraising experience for non-profits including Oceana, CureDuchenne, and Fuel Freedom.

“My NGO work has been focused on national and international in scope, and it’s a joy and privilege to now be fully engaged in my community,” Christiano told Stu News Laguna.

“The LBCF is really excited to bring Nancy onboard to help during this transitional phase,” said Tom Davis, LBCF Board Chair. “Having Nancy on our team will enable the Foundation to continue its work within the community and ensure that our organization continues to enrich Laguna Beach.”

Donor-directed grants total in the hundreds of thousands

Dan Pingaro, the former executive director, led the LBCF through a substantial period of growth over the last three years. The number of fund holders and the amount of funds under management increased, the latter by nearly one-third in 2016.

Nearly $630,000 was gifted to non-profits in 2016 through its donor-directed grants. Mr. Pingaro has accepted the position of Executive Director at the Ocean Institute in Dana Point.

“We are in a much stronger position today in achieving our mission to strengthen Laguna Beach by encouraging philanthropy, connecting donor passions with non- profit needs, and providing counsel to local charities,” said Davis.

For more information on the LBCF, visit http://www.lagunabeachcf.org/ or call 949-715-8223.