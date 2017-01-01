Laguna Boys & Girls Club celebrates BGC Week

During the last week in March, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna celebrated its annual BGC week for Club members. Members got the opportunity to experience different activities that relate to the Club’s mission of enabling all young people, especially those who need it most, to realize their full potential as healthy, caring, and responsible adults.

Face painting is always popular among Club members

Activities that members enjoyed included competitive spelling bees, educational competitions, community service projects, kickball tournaments, and vision boards, among other activities.

One of the biggest highlights of BGC week was Friday, March 31, when members got the opportunity to bring a friend who is a non-member to the Club to experience the Club as an after-school member.

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach provides its members with a variety of team activities year-round.

From preschool to parenting classes, The Boys & Girls Club offers an array of services that focus on; academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles and creative expression.

For more information about The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach or to donate, visit: www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

And watch out for news and photos from the Boys & Girls Club Community Partners Breakfast and Awards in next Tuesday’s StuNewsLaguna! Youth of the Year Savanah Johnson stunned the audience with her singing…it was a great event with lots and lots of positive vibes.