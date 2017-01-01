LBB presents two not to be missed author events: Nicole Gulotta on April 9 and Lisa See on April 13

On Sun, April 9, at 4 p.m., Laguna Beach Books welcomes author Nicole Gulotta, who will be discussing her new book, Eat This Poem: A Literary Feast Inspired by Poetry.

The twenty-five inspiring poems in this book—from such poets as Marge Piercy, Louise Glück, Mark Strand, Mary Oliver, Billy Collins, Jane Hirshfield—are accompanied by seventy-five recipes that bring the richness of words to life in the kitchen, on plates, and through one’s palate. Eat This Poem opens the reader up to fresh ways of accessing poetry and lends new meaning to the foods one cooks.

Eat This Poem: A Literary Feast of Recipes Inspired by Poetry by Nicole Gulotta

Gulotta pens a blog by the same name, Eat This Poem: A Literary Feast of Recipes Inspired by Poetry, which has been featured in Saveur, Better Homes and Gardens, The Los Angeles Times, and Poetry. She’s a regular columnist for Life & Thyme, and writes about writing at nicolemgulotta.com. Nicole received an MFA from Vermont College of Fine Arts and studied literature at the University of California, Santa Barbara. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband and son.

Second author event, Lisa See

On Thurs, April 13, at 2 p.m., in partnership with Laguna College of Art & Design, the store will host New York Times bestselling author Lisa See, who will be discussing her new novel, The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane. The event will be held at Nina’s Park, on the campus of LCAD. This is a ticketed event. Tickets are $50 and include a copy of the book and refreshments. They are available for purchase at the store or online at www.theteagirl.brownpapertickets.com.

See’s previous books, including China Dolls, Dreams of Joy, and Snow Flower and the Secret Fan, have been celebrated for their authentic, deeply researched, lyrical stories about Chinese characters and cultures; in The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane, she explores the bonds between a Chinese woman from the Akha ethnic minority and the daughter she gives up for adoption.

The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane, a new novel by Lisa See

See, who grew up in a large Chinese-American family in Los Angeles, incorporates impressive research on international adoption; the history of the Akha people in China; and Puer tea farming and customs to tell a powerful story about a family separated by circumstances, culture, and distance. The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane paints an unforgettable portrait of a little-known region and its people and celebrates the bond that connects mothers and daughters.

See’s books have been published in 39 languages. She was honored as National Woman of the Year by the Organization of Chinese American Women in 2001, was the recipient of the Chinese American Museum’s History Makers Award in 2003, and is slated to receive the Golden Spike Award from the Chinese Historical Society of Southern California in 2017.