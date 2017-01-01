LBUMC announces plans for Easter Week

Rev Mandy Sloan McDow, senior pastor of Laguna Beach United Methodist Church, invites the community to attend any or all of the church’s events during Easter Week. It begins with a Pageant on Palm Sunday, April 9, at the 10 a.m. service in which the youth and children of the church share the story of Palm Sunday in celebration and anticipation of Easter.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Rev Mandy Sloan McDow, senior pastor of LBUMC

Shawn Wood, a Torah Reader at local synagogues, will take part in a symbolic Seder on Maundy Thursday, April 12, starting at 6 p.m. Wood will chant typical Seder songs at the meal, which will be held at LBUMC’s Healton Hall. His family also will share in the abbreviated version of the Seder.

Because it is a symbolic re-creation, Meg Estrada, diaconal minister at the church, advises attendees to eat before or after the meal. Stations on the church’s patio also will be available for foot washing and meditation for those who wish to participate.

A service of Tenebrae will be held at 7 p.m., on Good Friday evening, April 14, in the sanctuary. Tenebrae starts with candlelight and ends in darkness.

Pastor McDow says, “It is meant to re-create the betrayal, abandonment and agony of Jesus and is left unfinished because the story isn’t complete until the day of Resurrection.”

Easter egg hunt takes place on April 15

The church’s Easter egg hunt will take place between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday, April 15, the day before Easter, at Lang Park, Pacific Coast Hwy and Wesley Drive.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Luke Roselli checks out his brother Jack’s Easter Basket at last year’s Easter Egg Hunt at Lang Park

In addition to the Easter Egg Hunt, the Easter Bunny will make an appearance and a face painting and balloon artist will be on hand. Light refreshments also will be served.

All children are welcome. Infants will search on a blanket and toddlers will have their own specific area of the field to look for eggs.

Older children will have a larger area on the field for their search. The hunt is sponsored by Laguna Beach United Methodist Church.

Two Easter services will be offered on April 16

LBUMC offers two Easter services on April 16. The Sunrise Service greets the day at 6 a.m., on Main Beach, Laguna, complete with the music of Joyful Noise and Holy Communion.

Those attending are advised to wear warm clothes and bring chairs and blankets as well as flowers to attach to the large wooden cross that will be at the site. At 10 a.m. the church, located at 21632 Wesley Drive, will offer another complete service with music from Joyful Noise and the church’s Chancel Choir, which will lead the congregation in the Hallelujah Chorus.

For additional information, call 499-3088 or visit the church’s web site, www.lbumc.org.