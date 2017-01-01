Wizardry on view at The CAP Gallery

By M. “CHARLIE” FERRAZZI

The CAP Gallery’s newest exhibit titled “Painterly Wizards” is an apt title. Wizards may conjure up images from the likes of Harry Potter stories or Grimms Fairy Tales, but in this case, it refers to the expertise of the artists and imagination of their subject matter.

Jacqueline Nicolini’s series of birds comes from a childhood event. Having finches and cats for pets, she experienced heartbreaks when cats did cat things to the finches. On one occasion, she found the female finch dead and then located the male finch hiding in her dollhouse for safety. Years later, having viewed an exhibit of 68-plus Thorne Miniature Rooms at the Art Institute of Chicago, the episodes with her finches came back to mind.

In “The Case of the Blue Vase,” the setting is a classically furnished room complete with small art pieces, a finch stands in an archway looking at a broken vase on the carpet, another door stands ajar. Has the incident just happened? Was the finch responsible or has the culprit just gone through the open door?

In “Looking Back,” the setting is another room, but this time the paintings on the wall show fine detailed line work. There is a cage hung from the ceiling with a small bird sitting in the doorway. Standing in the open doorway is a finch; on the other side of the doorway it is brightly lit, a contrast to the dimness of the room the bird is in. Is it leaving to a brighter life? Has it had a sad or melancholy life?

“The Case of the Blue Vase” by Jacqueline Nicolini, oil on panel

Nicolini may take cues from actual life, but it is her imagination that “creates her own reality.” She assembles an alternate world by the shifting of perspectives, fine line work and thin layers of glazes to add further dimension. Working along a classical European style, she also utilizes the play of light and shadow into the mood or atmosphere of the works to add even more dimension.

Karen Wiechert is a bit more whimsical and nostalgic. Prom dresses, portraits of cows and dogs may seem unusual but there is still seriousness in the works.

Wiechert presents images of prom gowns of the fifties and sixties in her dress series. The confections of layers of chiffon and satin with sashes, embroidery, fabric flowers and sparkles many girls wore for that special evening event. Starting as a project for class while she attended LCAD, it took on a life of its own.

In “Cindy” the folds and layers of the vibrant orange chiffon skirt are delicate, seeming able to move in the slightest breeze. The fine hem comes off the canvas. The white bodice and soft green sash display the trademark silky shine of satin. A bold, red corsage, caught in the sash, gives just a little more punch to the image. For a background, she has created a floral with pinks and reds, which further pushes the dress off the canvas and into the viewer’s world.

“Cindy” by Karen Wiechert, oil on canvas

Her current series has whimsy as the subject is cows. Not just any cows, but Charolais cows. She discovered them on a visit to a friend in the Devon area of England. Their gentleness attracted her to them. She found a challenge to capture not only their expression but also the texture of their coats on canvas, leading her to work with more paint in a thicker, rougher style. There was also the ability to get the expressions in their eyes as they look at you; to show the personality and expressions to viewing a human.

“Lizzy” is in front of a blue, floral background, her head is turned a little to the side and she is looking directly at the viewer. Is she wondering what she is looking at? Is she passing judgement? Is she being bothered? Wiechert has given a humanistic nod to a bovine.

Jacqueline Nicolini and Karen Wiechert display a touch of whimsy in their subject matter, along with serious and deeper stories. Taking time while viewing the works, you find there is much more than first meets the eye. Pulling from their imaginations, life experiences and technical abilities to create their unique works, these artists tell their stories. Come spend some time and discover there is a lot more than meets the eye in this exhibit.

“Painterly Wizards,” and exhibition featuring Jacqueline Nicolini and Karen Weichert runs from March 3, – June 3.

Visit www.caplaguna.org for information about ongoing or upcoming exhibits.