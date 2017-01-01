TOW seeks votes to help the school garden win a greenhouse

Top of the World (TOW) has applied for a nationwide grant to build a greenhouse in order to implement their “Giving Garden” program. The applications that receive the most votes will be awarded the money. So the school is asking residents to vote as many as once a day until April 19 to help secure the grant.

And just how would TOW use this grant to help the community? According to the press release from the school, the grant will help the community “grow kindness” by bringing food from the school garden to its busy food pantry.

“We will also practice random acts of kindness, delivering baskets to school neighbors, special teachers or families in need,” a school representative said. “The grant will fund the construction of a new, permanent greenhouse, The Living Lab, which will greatly increase the amount of food we can grow. We currently have over a half-acre of space and 40 raised vegetable beds, and with a greenhouse, we can have a more productive growing cycle.

“Using our partnership with Laguna Food Pantry, we will activate K-12 students across our community to run a youth-led Giving Garden program. The Giving Garden’s mission will be a multi-school effort to bring more fresh food, grown right here at our schools, to the food pantry. By having students actively engage in growing of the food, harvesting and donated to those in need, we cultivate an attitude of kindness community-wide.”

Use this link to log on and vote daily (one vote per day) through April 19: https://towseedsofchange.wishpond.com/landing-page-2092561.