Pet Adoption: Duke and Duchess deserve a royal palace, but all they want is a home

Duke and Duchess, four-year-old Pekingese Chihuahua mixes, are brother and sister. They arrived at the shelter because their owner died. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, says that once they get to know you, they fall in love and will be glued to your side. They also are very fond of cuddling (after the get-to-know-you phase) and enjoy their walks. A home with older children would be best. Although it would be nice to keep them together, it may not be possible. Now all Duke and Duchess need is someone to fall in love with them.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of fifty percent.

Here’s how the adoption procedure works:

Animals are available only by application. If you are interested in an animal, you must complete an application in person at the shelter. The application form asks such things as your reasons for adoption, your previous animal ownership, current pets, and the environment the animal will share with you.

Many dogs require a secured, fenced yard. You may need to state on the form whether or not your yard meets certain fencing specifications.

After you apply, there is a waiting period. During this waiting period, the adoption committee reviews all applications submitted for the animal. Decisions are made according to the best interest each animal.

If you have completed an application for a dog and the dog is not on medical hold, you can visit the dog in our play yard from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily.

If you already own one or more dogs and you are applying for another dog, your application will be considered only after the dogs have met and interacted successfully.

They encourage all household members to meet the prospective pet.

Adoption decisions are made semi-weekly on Wednesday and Saturday after the animal is released from any medical hold.

The following services are included with each dog/puppy adoption: Veterinarian exam, 2 DHPP Vaccines,1 Rabies vaccine, 4 intestinal wormings, flea baths, a neuter/spay, a microchip implant, and any medical treatments required while at the shelter.

The Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd, (949) 497-3552, or go to the website www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.