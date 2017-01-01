Ten Boys Who Care still giving back to Laguna Beach High School graduating seniors

Since 2014, Ten Boys Who Care, a group of Laguna Beach boys, has presented a total of $8500 worth of scholarships to graduating seniors at LBHS.

They did it again this year and will continue the tradition until they graduate.

Ten Boys Who Care is comprised of Sam Kluver, Sam Reynolds, Blake Pivaroff, Kent Cebreros, Noah Linder, Gustav Morck, Zack Bonnin, Enzo Sadler, Ayrton Garcia and Mason Lebby. The group started as seventh graders and began raising money by painting curbs, washing cars, playing music at events, and holding garage sales.

Submitted photo

Left to right: Sam Kluver, Sam Reynolds, Blake Pivaroff, Kent Cebreros, Noah Linder, Gustav Morck, Zack Bonnin, Enzo Sadler, Ayrton Garcia, Mason Lebby

This year, the same ten boys will present their fourth round of scholarship winners, one female and one male athlete, $1,250 each at this year’s LBHS Scholarship Foundation’s Convocation in June.

The group met this week and read 13 essay submissions. “Each of the essays taught us something about how these graduating seniors learned from their experience in sports to eventually become better sportsman,” explained Co-President, Sam Reynolds.