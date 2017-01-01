Artists/teachers: The Sawdust Art Education Fund is looking for teachers for unique classes

If you are interested in teaching classes and getting paid, please attend an informational meeting sponsored by the Sawdust Art Education Fund. The meeting will be held on the Sawdust grounds at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 to answer all your questions.

The Sawdust Art Education Fund (SAEF) is a philanthropic organization offering art instruction to underserved populations.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by visitlagunabeach.com

Sawdust Art Education Fund has received a grant from the Festival of the Arts Foundation to offer three classes to military spouses. In 2016, Sawdust artist Jamie Bichler taught a group from Camp Pendleton that was extremely successful. We are hoping to continue this with the three classes in 2017.

Classes will be taught on Sawdust grounds.

If you are interested or could recommend another Laguna Beach artist who might be, please attend this meeting and/or feel free to contact members of SAEF for more information.

There is an application process and we are happy to help with this in any way we can. Contact: Maggie Spencer This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. 714.264.5617, Cherril Doty This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. 714.745.9973, or Jan Sattle at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. 949.637.5807