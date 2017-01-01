Gate & Garden Tour will bring visitors to one of Laguna’s biggest and best gardens

By MAGGI HENRIKSON

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The Gate & Garden Tour this year (May 5) will feature one of Laguna’s hidden treasures, Joanie Rowe’s Bluebird Canyon garden. Joanie’s lush, huge garden includes not only different zones of palms, ferns, succulents, bromeliads, and cactus, but also a meandering naturalized, flowing creek.

Click on photo for a larger image

Joanie Rowe

This expansive property has been a 47-year labor of love for Joanie and her husband, Ron, who passed away in 2012.

“Ron was the inspiration to keep it natural,” says Joanie. “We started with two little stick trees – sycamores.”

Then the pair learned all they needed to know about what worked on the grounds, what was native, and sometimes that what looks dead turns out to be simply dormant. They built rock walls and put in flowerbeds. As they expanded the garden over the ravine and up the hillside, it took on a life of its own, and now totals nearly half an acre. At the top they created a relaxing retreat they call “Little Tuscany.”

It’s a microcosm of the life cycle in the Rowe’s garden. With water continuously flowing, Joanie brought frogs in to adjust the ecosystem – especially with mosquitoes. “And then the frogs feed my hawks!” she said.

When the frogs start croaking, their song echoes across the canyon.

Click on photo for a larger image

Joanie Rowe’s garden will be the biggest featured in the Gate & Garden Tour

Visitors to the garden will no doubt be inspired. As Joanie likes to say, “A garden is only as happy as when someone’s enjoying it.”

Joanie’s lovely garden is one of nine on the Garden Club’s Gate & Garden Tour. The tour will be on May 5, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. beginning at the Arabella Laguna historic cottages, 506 North Coast Hwy. There will be Cinco de Mayo snacks and drinks as well as live plein air painting, and agave plants offered for sale. Busses will take visitors to each of the nine gardens.

The Gate & Garden Tour is the club’s major fundraiser for scholarships, school gardens and community projects. Tickets are $45 in advance and available with tour information www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org or at Laguna Beach Books, Laguna Drug, Laguna Nursery, Tides Inn, and Dana Point Nursery.

The Garden Club meets on the second Friday of every month, Sept through May, at the Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Avenue. Social begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the General Meeting at 10 a.m.

The public is welcome, and there is no charge for guests on the first visit. Before or after the meeting, members and guests can browse the outdoor Garden Boutique, where donated garden-related items and plants can be purchased at “dirt-cheap” prices. Garden gloves are only $7 a pair. Parking is free in the Laguna Canyon Rd lot (spaces 300-422) or $3 for all day in spaces 185 - 228.

For more information on the garden club, go to www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.