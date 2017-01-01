Print | Email

Easter Bunny appearing at the American Legion Annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 16 at LBHS baseball field

Kids nine years of age and younger are invited to a live appearance of the Easter Bunny at the American Legion Annual Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m. sharp at the Laguna Beach High School baseball field. The American Legion Post 222 sponsors this event.

Click on photo for larger image

Easter Bunny to make appearance at American Legion Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Children will be on the hunt for more than 1,000 colored eggs and candy. Those arriving early (12:30 p.m.), can have pictures taken with the live bunny.

This is not school sponsored, and any involvement or participation in this activity is at the discretion of the parents.

 

Shaena Stabler and Stu Saffer are the co-owners. Shaena is the Publisher and Stu is the Editor-in-Chief.

Lynette Brasfield is our Managing Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Dianne Russell, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: StuNewsLaguna@Yahoo.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.510.5218

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.