Life is a cabaret old chum, come to the LOCA Grand Cabaret Art Party and Fundraiser on April 30

LOCA hosts its Grand Cabaret Art Party and Fundraiser on Sunday, April 30, between 4 and 7 p.m. at Sandra Jones Campbell Studio in Laguna Canyon.

Guests will sip champagne and celebrate to the music of acclaimed cabaret performers (thanks to Nelson Coates and Ruben Flores) who will entertain with some classics and a few surprises.

Grand Cabaret participants will enjoy libations, fresh crepes, music, and art

Original fine art (including limited editions) donated by local artists will be up for auction, as well as unique cigar boxes and, new this year, Fascinator Hats from the Art Club workshop with Brad Elsberry.

While viewing the auction items, guests will enjoy wines, appetizers, and a choice of fresh crepes, and then take advantage of activities such as face painting, a scavenger hunt, and more.

During the event, LOCA will honor the members of the Arts Commission whose support insures the heritage of Laguna as a cultural arts city.

Submitted photo

Ruben Flores, Pat Kollenda, Arts Commissioner, Nelson Coats

Grand Cabaret proceeds support free and affordable arts education programs serving children, families, seniors, residents, and visitors throughout the LB community.

Tickets are limited. General 4 p.m. tickets - $50, VIP tickets $100 (includes early 3 p.m. kickoff reception, art preview, and a special musical performance).

For tickets, go to www.locaarts.org/event/art-club-4/