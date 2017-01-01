Open for Business Workshop Thursday, April 20

Ever wonder about the realities of starting a business in Laguna Beach? We are here to debunk the myths and engage the community!

The next event will be Thursday, April 20, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Community & Susi Q Senior Center, 380 Third Street, Laguna Beach.

This is a series of informal conversations with representatives from City staff and Planning Commission, Chamber of Commerce and current business members. Commercial real estate agents, commercial building owners and managers, prospective business owners and their representatives are invited to attend these free workshops.

For more information, contact Anthony Viera at (949) 497-0398 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .