Open for Business Workshop Thursday, April 20

Ever wonder about the realities of starting a business in Laguna Beach? We are here to debunk the myths and engage the community! 

The next event will be Thursday, April 20, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Community & Susi Q Senior Center, 380 Third Street, Laguna Beach.

This is a series of informal conversations with representatives from City staff and Planning Commission, Chamber of Commerce and current business members. Commercial real estate agents, commercial building owners and managers, prospective business owners and their representatives are invited to attend these free workshops.

For more information, contact Anthony Viera at (949) 497-0398 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

 

Shaena Stabler and Stu Saffer are the co-owners. Shaena is the Publisher and Stu is the Editor-in-Chief.

Lynette Brasfield is our Managing Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Dianne Russell, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: StuNewsLaguna@Yahoo.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.510.5218

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.