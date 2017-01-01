This is Earth Month, and we are determined

to keep water consciousness on the mind

While the City steadfastly marches on as the Nation’s Most Waterwise City, determined to repeat last year’s title and win for the fourth time – one must also keep in mind that it’s not simply a competition: it’s a way of life. Call it another aspect of the Laguna lifestyle, but being conscientious users of the world’s most precious resource is something we take very seriously.

Of course our first step is the water pledge. Renae Hinchey, General Manager of the Laguna Beach County Water District, says, “With just a few simple steps, residents can take the water pledge online at www.mywaterpledge.com to help our city win the title.”

Step two is to walk the talk, internally. Get to know and love everything about H2O! To facilitate this courtship, we’ve devised a little question and answer time. Following is the first question, and in Friday’s edition we’ll give you the answer.

Question: Which consumes more water,

an automatic dishwasher or hand washing?

See how well you know your water!