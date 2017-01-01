SCWD’s Recycled Water Bottleneck Project

Pipeline construction begins April 11 on Coast Hwy

Pipeline construction for the South Coast Water District’s Coast Hwy Recycled Water Bottleneck Project, will begin on Tuesday, April 11, at 10 p.m. The following details are of note to the City’s residents: 1) Construction will be from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday (i.e., preferred option by the community); 2) there will be two construction crews; 3) the project duration is approximately 6 weeks, 4) the project limits are from Aliso Way to 10th Avenue; 5) the Northbound Number 1 lane (i.e., far left lane, northbound) will be closed during the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.; 6) “No Parking” signs will be placed along the inland side of PCH (between Aliso and 10th) with a minimum of 48-hours’ notice; 7) California Highway Patrol cruisers will be present during construction.

Click on map for larger image

Map of Bottleneck Project Pipeline construction

The details of the project are as follows: South Coast Water District will be completing a construction project on Pacific Coast Highway. The District must replace an existing 10-inch recycled water pipe with 16-inch pipe in PCH from Aliso Way to 10th Avenue. They will also install 200 feet of 16-inch pipe in Aliso Way.

The pipe carries 300 million gallons of recycled water each year from their Advanced Water Treatment Facility to recycled water customers in the District. As part of this project, a recycled water line will also be constructed to Mission Hospital Laguna Beach. The recycled water is mainly used for irrigation and leaves more drinking water available for all District customers (including South Laguna).

The current pipe is at risk of failing due to high pressure and velocity. It is critical that they replace the pipe before the high-pressure line ruptures, sending recycled water onto the street and compromising the integral structure of the roadway.

“We understand how difficult this project will be for the community. However, we must complete this project before there is a critical failure. We believed we have worked hard on a plan that will result in the least impact on residents and commuters,” District General Manager Andy Brunhart said.

Project updates are available on the SCWD website: scwd.org/pch and even more frequently at www.facebook.com/SouthLagunaTunnelProject/. Contact their Public Information Officer, Sonja Morgan at 949-455-4999 ext. 3173, with any questions/comments.