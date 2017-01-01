Everything Laguna Beach, a groundbreaking online documentary, premieres on April 25

Known as one of the most exquisite gems of California’s Gold Coast, Laguna Beach comes alive in the locally produced and shot documentary, Everything Laguna Beach, which premieres on Tuesday, April 25 at Skyloft in Laguna. A labor of love produced by local real estate agent J.J. Ballesteros, the founder of Everything Laguna Beach, the documentary includes hundreds of hours of footage shot by drone and hand-edited by director John Barrett to tell the exciting story of California’s Riviera.

Filming from May of last year to just after the 1st of March, the Everything Laguna Beach documentary project was envisioned as a platform to share Laguna and raise money for the non-profits that make life better for those in need. The digital documentary is also assisting to raise funds for the Laguna Food Pantry, Friendship Shelter, and SCHOOLPOWER.

“While Laguna is internationally famous for our vibrant community, artists, and incredible coast and canyons, there are literally endless stories and adventures,” explained J.J. Ballesteros. “My wife and I are raising our two kids in Laguna, so this is a labor of love for me and the entire team. We have included so many of the special events, locations, and culture that make our town so spectacularly unlike any place on Earth.”

Click on photo for larger image

Panoramic aerial view of Montage Laguna Beach

Winding through the canyons and incomparable neighborhoods, to local landmark businesses, art festivals, Pageant of the Masters, and downtown, Everything Laguna Beach chronicles all aspects of LB. Hundreds of hours of footage were captured from the air by drone and from the ground with high end cinema cameras in stunning 4K resolution.

“To truly capture Laguna, we relied on dozens of technologies that expand your view of landmarks like Thousand Steps Beach and other hidden gems,” explained Ballesteros. “We take you through one of the hallways of the world-famous Surf and Sand Hotel and straight off the balcony into the air. It was very exciting to plan and complete the production and be able to share it with the world.”

“It has been an honor to put this project together as a way to raise money for our local non-profits and the community as a whole,” said J.J. Ballesteros. “Our partners, including the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, KX 93.5 Radio, Imortgage, Wells Fargo, Sawdust Festival, and Festival of the Arts, have been fantastic. See you on April 25 for the debut at Skyloft.”

For more information, go to everythinglagunabeach.com.