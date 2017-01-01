Better know your H2O

We asked the question on Tuesday, and now it’s time to find out the answer.

Question: Which consumes more water,

an automatic dishwasher or hand washing?

The dirty dishes of yesterday are now spick and span, using less water

with an automatic dishwasher

For a fully loaded dishwasher, compared to the same number of dishes done by hand, the average energy efficient dishwasher of today uses one-sixth of the water (according to a study at the University of Bonn Germany).

Don’t forget to take you water pledge and make Laguna Beach number #1 in the nation once again! Renae Hinchey, General Manager of the Laguna Beach County Water District, says, “With just a few simple steps, residents can take the water pledge online at www.mywaterpledge.com to help our city win the title.”

Keep posted during this Earth Month, as we get to know our H2O. We’ll have another question next week in our efforts to keep water conservation on the mind.