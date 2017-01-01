Council approves ordinance regulating marijuana

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The council approved on Tuesday an ordinance that prohibits the growth and use of marijuana almost anywhere in Laguna except inside a private residence.

Under the terms of the ordinance, the city would continue the existing prohibition of marijuana dispensaries, supported by the vote against Measure KK in 2016, but it goes further. The commercial sale or cultivation, whether for medical of non-medical use, as well as related activities will be banned in town if the council approves the ordinance at the required second reading.

“I have a policy not to let bad decisions ruin good relationships, but this is an issue that is a struggle for me,” said Navy Seal veteran Michael Beanan, a longtime user of marijuana to combat Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. “I recommend you meet with the medical marijuana community and come up with a smart, sustainable plan.”

South Laguna resident John Thomas countered that the broad majority of local voters opposed KK and their wishes should be followed.

Beanan strongly supported Measure KK, which would have overturned Laguna’s ban on dispensaries. He spoke passionately prior to the election about the need for easily accessed marijuana for veterans and other medical problems.

Police Chief Laura Farinella said the city’s proposal does not prevent anyone over 21 from acting as a go-between for a legal source and a buyer over 21.

Voters who may have objected to the two marijuana dispensaries that would have been allowed in Laguna if KK passed, did approve of Measure 64, the state’s Adult Use of Marijuana Act.

The ordinance discussed Tuesday was a result of a council direction to staff in January to put together a regulation specific to Laguna before the state begins issuing licenses in 2018 for the cultivation, manufacturing, transportation, laboratory testing and sales of marijuana under the state act approved in the 2016 election, according to City Attorney Philip Kohn.

“If the city has no document in place prior to the state’s adoption of its marijuana regulations, the city would be subject to those regulations,” said Kohn.

The state act allows cities to decide whether and how to permit recreational marijuana use or activities, including cultivation, processing and sales. The act also allows limited cultivation in private residences, regardless of local restrictions.

Outdoor cultivation would be outlawed under the city’s proposed ordinance, but the draft does accede to the state act which permits indoor cultivation of up to six plants for personal use without a permit.

The ban on outdoor cultivation is based mostly on mostly on concerns about security, according to Farinella. She said other cities have experienced people accessing yards without permission. Cultivation would also be permitted in a greenhouse or outhouse on the grower’s property.

The ordinance would take effect 30 days after an approval at the second reading.