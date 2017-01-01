Laguna Beach Cub Scout Pack 35 open meeting

Laguna Beach Cub Scout Pack 35 invites all boys currently in pre-k through 4th grade to come to the group’s open meeting on Tuesday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m. at Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Avenue. John the Animal Magician will be there to entertain, while the boys and parents learn about the wonderful tradition of scouting in Laguna Beach.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Laguna Beach Cub Scout Pack 35, Den 6 were all smiles at a recent outing to Mission San Juan Capistrano

Scouting offers a family the opportunity to actively share in a boy’s

development into a successful adult. Cub Scout activities include team building games, sports, hands-on projects, education S.T.E.M. activities, and camping adventures. These activities help a boy learn valuable life lessons as he matures. The boys meet 3 to 4 times a month with a flexible schedule and are grouped by grade.

Boys join scouting because it is fun. Parents love it because of how it benefits their son and the time they get to spend with him. Scouting teaches leadership and character. It builds confidence and social skills. It teaches the value of service and citizenship. And it brings a family closer together.

The Cub Scout program is led by a group of parents. All parents are actively involved in supporting and developing their sons. Some parents are direct leaders, while others take support roles, but everyone gets involved.

For more information, contact Taylor Greene at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949-306-5883, or visit Pack 35’s website at www.pack35lagunabeach.org.