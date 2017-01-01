Dan Pingaro assumes role as new president and CEO of The Ocean Institute on April 24

The Ocean Institute, Orange County’s leading marine science, education, and maritime history center, announced its board of directors named Dan Pingaro as its new president and CEO after completing a nationwide search. Pingaro, who will assume his new position on April 24, most recently served as executive director of Laguna Beach Community Foundation (LBCF) for three years. He also served for five years as CEO and executive director of Sailors for the Sea, the premier ocean conservation nonprofit focused on the sailing and boating community.

At the LBCF, Pingaro successfully transformed the Foundation into a philanthropic hub supporting nonprofit, private enterprise, and community engagement. His leadership was instrumental in LBCF achieving the prestigious National Standards accreditation in 2017. In addition to disbursing more than $700,000 annually in donor directed grant funding, he also doubled the financial portfolio of funds under management and tripled the number of LBCP client fund holders.

“We are thrilled that Dan will be joining us,” said Cliff Bream, chairman of Ocean Institute. “He has the vision, leadership skills, and passion that will inspire the organization. This, combined with his life-long interest in the ocean and conservation and his non-profit and business background, made him an excellent fit.”

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Dan Pingaro named new president and CEO of The Ocean Institute

Prior to LBCF, Pingaro was chief executive officer of Sailors for the Sea, an ocean conservation organization founded by David Rockefeller, Jr. As CEO, Pingaro led Sailors for the Sea from a nascent New England nonprofit to a global organization with international affiliates.

Pingaro previously worked for 10 years at the US Environmental Protection Agency in the water division and with tribal programs. He also founded CLEWGEAR, a technical sailing apparel brand, which grew to include best of class chandleries across the US. He was also an advisor to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, partner to the World Bank Global Partnership for Oceans, advisory council member to the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, and trustee to the San Francisco Bay Marine Science Institute.

Said Pingaro, “I am thrilled to join the professional staff at the Ocean Institute as CEO. Marine-based science, technology, and research are fundamental to my personal and professional commitment to ocean health and I look forward to furthering the mission of the Ocean Institute and the importance of educating the general public through experiential learning.”

Pingaro received a Bachelor of Science, recreation resource management, Colorado State University, and studied natural resource planning and interpretation at Humbolt State University in their master’s program. Pingaro is a member of the St. Francis Yacht Club, San Francisco, CA, and the New York Yacht Club, NY.