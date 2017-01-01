Jazz, piano and vocals: Performers confirmed for LOCA’s Grand Cabaret on April 30

LOCA Arts Education has confirmed the lineup of performers for its Grand Cabaret fundraising party, April 30, 4 – 7 p.m. at the studio of Sandra Jones Campbell.

Vocalist Claire Howell featured at LOCA’s Grand Cabaret on April 30

“I selected some favorites from the shows we had at Laguna Nursery,” said Ruben Flores, nursery owner and LOCA’s talent coordinator. Vocalists include Kathi Gillmore, Claire Howell and Charlene Mignault. “We’ll present some group numbers, duets, solos and a few new surprises!” said Flores. Jazz icon and professional composer Gary Matsumoto will lead at the grand piano. “We’re excited to be performing in a real artist’s studio, which evokes that underground feeling so perfect for cabaret,” said Flores.

Guests at Grand Cabaret enjoy auction

The event will feature an art gift shop, fine art auctions, a hat-making station, hot crepes, wine and more. Honorees are the City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission. Tickets are $50 for adults. A $100 VIP pass allows early 3 p.m. admission, champagne, and special live performance. Proceeds support LOCA Arts Education programs.

Advance registration is required, visit the April calendar at LOCAarts.org or call (949)363-4700.

Sandra Jones Campbell’s studio is located at 2173 Laguna Canyon Rd. There is free on-site parking.