Laguna Food Pantry’s Third Annual PantryPalooza rocks the town on May 19 to help neighbors in need

The Laguna Food Pantry will rock downtown with its Third Annual PantryPalooza happy hour fundraiser on Fri, May 19, from 5 - 7 p.m., at the White House Restaurant, 340 South Coast Hwy. Live music will be provided by The Agave Bros. Tickets are $75 and include food and a drink and are available at www.lagunafoodpantry.org. or at the door. Guests must be 21 or older.

Photo by Ron Leighton

The Agave Bros. play at the 2016 PantryPalooza

The Agave Bros. is a Laguna Beach band formed by musicians who have been playing together and separately for years. Members include Bob Campion on lead vocals, Santi Pierini, guitars and vocals, Geoff Glass, bass, Russell Pierce on drums, and Steve Reid on percussion. The band plays danceable rock from the ‘60s to current hits. The Agave Bros. put their own spin on music from The Beatles, Rolling Stones, U2, Santana, Ryan Adams, Bowie, and Pink Floyd, with some Motown thrown in. Guests are likely to hear musical gems they haven’t heard played live in ages.

Photo by Ron Leighton

Crowd celebrates at PantryPalooza

Opportunity drawing tickets will be sold to win two valuable prizes: a luxurious two-night stay at Montage Laguna Beach with dinner at the Loft (value $1,600), and a three-course dinner for two at Splashes at the Surf & Sand Resort.

Every weekday, Laguna Food Pantry provides free, nutritious groceries to 300 low-income families. Half of those families include babies and children. Located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road north of the Dog Park, the Pantry is open from 8 - 10:30 a.m., Mon through Fri. New volunteers are always welcome. Phone: 949-497-7121 or go to website above.