CLC Information Hour on May 5, 9:30 a.m.

The Community Learning Center (CLC) will be holding an information hour for families interested in their children attending this alternative learning center located at Top of the World Elementary.

Photo by LBUSD

The Community Learning Center serves all of the LBUSD school district. The CLC Information Hour will be at the CLC campus, at Top of the World School, from 9:30 – 11 a.m. on Friday, May 5th. Learn more about the CLC and meet many CLC families. The CLC community will answer all of your questions and provide information about the school. This will be for families who may be interested in joining the program at any grade level, 1st – 4th grades, for the 2017-2018 school year.

It’s never too late to apply!

Mandatory RSVP no later than May 3rd to: towclc.rsvp.com