Alley treasure: The one that got away

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

One may think alley picking is akin to dumpster diving, but in Laguna Beach, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Here in Laguna, it seems to be an agreed upon concept that when residents have something they no longer want, but still has some life left in it, they place it near their trash cans. Usually, the items quickly disappear.

After my husband retired, he put out a few shirts and dress shoes he no longer needed. A few days later, we saw a gentleman on the boardwalk wearing one of the shirts and the shoes. We were happy they had another life. And in Laguna.

I’m not ashamed to admit that I’ve alley picked, often. Almost every day on the way to the beach, I walk my dog down an alley, one we share with several galleries. I have a large unfinished oil painting hanging in my kitchen that was found leaning against a gallery’s trash can. It’s of two chefs cooking in a restaurant, but they have no definite features, which makes it even more mysterious. I’ve always wondered if it was painted by a student who decided it wasn’t good enough to finish. It would be nice for the artist to know that the painting has received many compliments.

Submitted photo

An abandoned painting finds a home

On another occasion, I spotted a cache of costume jewelry on top of a Nordstrom’s shopping bag in an open trash can. Of course, I bagged it. Again, I wondered about the history, whose was it, where was it worn, and why was it tossed?

However, I passed up the strangest item I’ve stumbled across, because I couldn’t quite believe what I was seeing. A beaded designer wedding dress, still with the tags on it, lay carefully arranged on top of a dirty trash can lid.

Thinking it might be a joke, and a cameraman was waiting to yell, “You’ve been pranked,” if I picked it up, dumbfounded, I left it untouched. When I got back from the beach, the dress was gone. How did it get there in the first place? In a fit of rage, did a jilted fiancée throw it away? Was it a joke as I suspected? Whatever its origins, I just hope it found a home with another owner, size six, who lived happily ever after in Laguna Beach.

So, next time you stroll down one of our alleys, keep your eyes open, you never know what you’ll find.