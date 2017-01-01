Annual Laguna Beach Lawn Bowling Open House on May 13 offers opportunity to bowl by the sea

Laguna Beach Lawn Bowling club hosts their annual open house on Sat, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is held on the same day all over the country at lawn bowling clubs to encourage people to give lawn bowling a try. The gate will be open for anyone who would like to try this great game and meet some spectacular people.

Laguna Beach Lawn Bowling Club, established in 1931, is the largest in the US. LBLBC is located in Heisler Park, overlooking the ocean at 455 Cliff Dr, LB. Laguna Beach Lawn Bowling Club members, young, old, novice, or veteran enjoy both social and tournament bowls. They provide ongoing complimentary lessons in basics, strategy, etiquette and team games.

Those interested in attending should drop by, or if further information is needed, contact them at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by phone (949) 494-1811 or visit the website at https://www.lagunabeachlawnbowlingclub.com/.