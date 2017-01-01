Print | Email

Just when you thought you’d seen the last of her

She’s baaaaaaack!

Maggi’s making a guest appearance this week with her world famous where-the-heck-is-that-in-Laguna trivia quiz. See if you can beat the Queen at her own game. Always for bragging rights!

Where can you find these?  They’re some of Maggi’s favorite finds around town.

Submit your answers to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The answers will be provided in Friday’s edition and also on Facebook, so check ‘em out!

Click on photo for a larger image

Now, that’s a big head.

Click on photo for a larger image

Just keep swimming, swimming, swimming…

Click on photo for a larger image

Giddy-up!

 

Shaena Stabler and Stu Saffer are the co-owners. Shaena is the Publisher and Stu is the Editor-in-Chief.

Lynette Brasfield is our Managing Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Dianne Russell, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: StuNewsLaguna@Yahoo.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.510.5218

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.